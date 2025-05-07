Truist Financial Lowers Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Price Target to $60.00

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $87.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Cimpress Price Performance

NASDAQ CMPR opened at $40.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $104.92.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.94). Cimpress had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $789.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cimpress will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $207,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,224 shares in the company, valued at $839,296. The trade was a 32.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cimpress

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 55.6% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 921,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,687,000 after buying an additional 329,466 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cimpress by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at $2,375,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cimpress by 341.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Cimpress in the first quarter worth $1,381,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

See Also

