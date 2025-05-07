Truist Financial Lowers EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target to $177.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Truist Financial from $180.00 to $177.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $190.00 price target on EastGroup Properties and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $193.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

NYSE:EGP opened at $165.21 on Monday. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $137.67 and a 12-month high of $192.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.88.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.01. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $174.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1,035.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 503.3% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

