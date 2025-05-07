Truist Financial Lowers First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Price Target to $55.00

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FR. Barclays dropped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

FR stock opened at $48.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.17. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $58.17.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 42.94%. The company had revenue of $177.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.98 million. Analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 93.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

