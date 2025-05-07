Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Turning Point Brands worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPB. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $64.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.61 and a 52 week high of $72.54.

Turning Point Brands Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.15%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Monday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

