TXNM Energy (TXNM) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 9th. Analysts expect TXNM Energy to post earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $451.01 million for the quarter. TXNM Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.840 EPS.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $476.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.05 million. On average, analysts expect TXNM Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TXNM opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.41. TXNM Energy has a 12 month low of $39.60 and a 12 month high of $55.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.05%.

TXNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TXNM Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TXNM Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of TXNM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TXNM Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.57.

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

