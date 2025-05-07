UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Stock

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.01% from the company’s previous close.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective (down previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $233.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $166.13 and a 12 month high of $234.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.25.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $2,273,526.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. The trade was a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total transaction of $48,135.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,357.76. The trade was a 47.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4,633.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

