Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTL. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Unitil by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 19,134 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Unitil by 8,333.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Unitil by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 4th quarter worth about $2,082,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unitil Stock Up 1.0 %

UTL opened at $59.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $972.65 million, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.67. Unitil Co. has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $63.52.

Unitil Dividend Announcement

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.04). Unitil had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Unitil in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

