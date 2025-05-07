Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 178,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,071 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 39,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $649,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.54 million, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $6.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,361,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,241,834.80. This trade represents a 0.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 32,000 shares of company stock worth $151,180 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VNDA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.