VanEck Vietnam ETF (BATS:VNM) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,722 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in VanEck Vietnam ETF were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 93,842 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in VanEck Vietnam ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vietnam ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,627,000.

VNM stock opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78. VanEck Vietnam ETF has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $405.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.96.

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

