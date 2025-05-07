Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Stake Lessened by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,872 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vestis were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vestis alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,766,000. Birnam Oak Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,446,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vestis by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,538,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,693,000 after buying an additional 382,071 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Vestis by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 959,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,628,000 after buying an additional 270,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vestis by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,096,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,717,000 after acquiring an additional 188,661 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vestis Stock Performance

Shares of VSTS opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.80. Vestis Co. has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $17.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.20). Vestis had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $665.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.81 million. Vestis’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vestis Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

VSTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vestis from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vestis from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Vestis from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vestis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VSTS

About Vestis

(Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.