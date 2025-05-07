Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Raised to $97.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.44% from the company’s current price.

Get Visteon alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Visteon from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on Visteon in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Visteon from $108.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Visteon

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of VC stock opened at $80.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.23. Visteon has a 12 month low of $65.10 and a 12 month high of $117.94.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.70. Visteon had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Visteon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VC. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 558.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Visteon by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.