Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 701 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Progyny alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 530.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 706,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,835,000 after buying an additional 594,140 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 67.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 60,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 24,507 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 17.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 341.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 185,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Stock Performance

PGNY opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $33.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on PGNY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Progyny from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progyny

About Progyny

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.