Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 959 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,968 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Credicorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $201.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.65 and its 200 day moving average is $186.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $153.27 and a twelve month high of $203.09.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($0.66). Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 EPS for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

