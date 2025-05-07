Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,171 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,388,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,774,000 after purchasing an additional 216,258 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mirion Technologies by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 140,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 16,910 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,226,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 124,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

NYSE:MIR opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $18.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.70.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

