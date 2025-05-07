Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 323.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 54,782 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 189,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Finally, Nepsis Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 107,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 39,913 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $76.52 on Wednesday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.91 and a 52 week high of $86.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.74. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.13 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 115.38%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

