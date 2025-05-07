Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNFP stock opened at $104.22 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.62 and a 1-year high of $131.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.73 and its 200 day moving average is $112.04.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $475.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

In related news, Director David B. Ingram sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $5,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,185,361.50. This trade represents a 49.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $201,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,615,567.76. This represents a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,041 shares of company stock valued at $10,122,386 over the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNFP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Hovde Group upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

