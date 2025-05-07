Voya Investment Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 171.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,811 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 56,190 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 52.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 123,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 42,315 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 85.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 31,352 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $735.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 354.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.44.

Insider Activity at Nurix Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,825 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $84,404.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,660.76. This trade represents a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $38,835.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,434. This trade represents a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,838 shares of company stock valued at $221,500 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nurix Therapeutics Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

