Voya Investment Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLVM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 315.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the fourth quarter worth $1,576,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,384,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,591,575.16. This trade represents a 13.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SLVM opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. Sylvamo Co. has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $98.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.13 and its 200-day moving average is $75.63.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. Sylvamo had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 34.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sylvamo from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Sylvamo Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

