Voya Investment Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TPG were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in TPG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in TPG during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TPG in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in TPG by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

TPG stock opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. TPG Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.52 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of -104.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.58.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. TPG had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.67%. Research analysts predict that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -481.82%.

In related news, General Counsel Bradford Berenson sold 2,509 shares of TPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $125,550.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 290,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,553,683.64. The trade was a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TPG shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of TPG from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of TPG from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on TPG from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of TPG in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on TPG from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.54.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

