Voya Investment Management LLC Has $871,000 Stake in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,968 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALKT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,447,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,187,000 after acquiring an additional 843,129 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 5,747.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,707,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661,027 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,811,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,586,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,203,000 after buying an additional 225,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.93. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -58.54 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $89.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 17,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $529,407.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,703,354.20. The trade was a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 4,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $132,526.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,432,325.64. The trade was a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALKT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Alkami Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

