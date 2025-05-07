Voya Investment Management LLC Has $901,000 Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,798 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,059,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,640 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,820,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,337,000 after buying an additional 4,635,667 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,260,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,270,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,969,000 after acquiring an additional 170,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,833,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 68,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $452,910.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 474,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,202.06. This represents a 12.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 187,238 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $1,207,685.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,735.05. This trade represents a 65.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 674,338 shares of company stock valued at $5,522,838 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $10.90.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PTON shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Argus raised Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

