Voya Investment Management LLC Has $904,000 Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In related news, Director Milford W. Mcguirt acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.58 per share, for a total transaction of $55,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,477.78. This trade represents a 7.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley bought 2,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.67 per share, with a total value of $223,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,585.61. This trade represents a 4.63 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,260 shares of company stock valued at $365,037. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:SAIC opened at $121.29 on Wednesday. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $94.68 and a 52 week high of $156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.32 and its 200-day moving average is $116.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.55.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. TD Cowen downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Further Reading

