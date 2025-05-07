Voya Investment Management LLC Has $927,000 Stock Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OII. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Oceaneering International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 118,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

Shares of OII stock opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $674.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.96 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OII. Citigroup lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

