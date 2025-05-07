Voya Investment Management LLC Has $937,000 Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,882 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 870.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.21.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 11.16%. On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital lowered GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

