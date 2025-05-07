Voya Investment Management LLC Has $951,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,432 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,828,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,043,000 after buying an additional 2,197,352 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,178,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,992,000 after acquiring an additional 505,634 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,140,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,792,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,367,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.05.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.90. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $24.75.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $977.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 21.19%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.