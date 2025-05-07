Voya Investment Management LLC Has $963,000 Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 101.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of WTM opened at $1,786.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,812.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,870.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1,666.22 and a 52 week high of $2,023.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.11%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.