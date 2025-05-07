Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 12,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $67.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.30. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $102.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $777.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.36%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

