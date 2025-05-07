Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,209,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,379,000 after buying an additional 352,470 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 686,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,182,000 after purchasing an additional 265,401 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,296,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,251,000 after purchasing an additional 241,147 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,650,000 after purchasing an additional 160,162 shares during the period. Finally, Kennondale Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth about $2,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 1.1 %

PRDO stock opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $31.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average is $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRDO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Perdoceo Education from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Insider Activity at Perdoceo Education

In other news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 38,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $961,345.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,882,199.02. The trade was a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 6,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $155,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,250. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,782 shares of company stock worth $3,167,399 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

