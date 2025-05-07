Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Viper Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Viper Energy by 8,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNOM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Viper Energy in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Viper Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.15.

Viper Energy Price Performance

Shares of Viper Energy stock opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average of $47.54. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.99 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

