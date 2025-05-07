Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,840 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,928 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Southside Bancshares worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 137.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 34,316 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,876,000 after buying an additional 170,287 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 78,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Southside Bancshares from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Southside Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of SBSI opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.40. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $100.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

About Southside Bancshares

(Free Report)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.