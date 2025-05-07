Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chord Energy stock opened at $90.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.36. Chord Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $79.83 and a 52 week high of $188.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Chord Energy had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $184.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Williams Trading set a $155.00 price objective on Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chord Energy from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chord Energy from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Chord Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.08.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

