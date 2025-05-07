Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,662 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRST. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 263.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $31.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average of $32.68. The company has a market capitalization of $593.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.64. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.89.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $45.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.99 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 53.73%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

