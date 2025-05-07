Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $634,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,892.31. This represents a 78.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 4,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,771 shares in the company, valued at $922,918.92. This represents a 20.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.99 and a 12-month high of $65.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.70.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.