Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,292 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Talos Energy worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 787.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TALO opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Talos Energy Inc. has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $13.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TALO shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Talos Energy from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

