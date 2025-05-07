Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 19,134 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Interface were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Interface alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Interface by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Interface during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interface by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Interface by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Interface by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Interface

In related news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $149,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,132.65. This represents a 7.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TILE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

View Our Latest Report on TILE

Interface Price Performance

Shares of TILE stock opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.14. Interface, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.95.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $297.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.11 million. Interface had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

About Interface

(Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.