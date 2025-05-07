Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 515.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4,104.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.55.

NYSE REXR opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $52.61.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $248.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.74 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 138.71%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

