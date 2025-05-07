Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,008 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,668 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Quanex Building Products worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NX. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 833.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 805.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

NX stock opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $35.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $794.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

