Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,106 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTC. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Toro by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Toro from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Northland Securities raised Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Toro from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Toro Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $70.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.85 and its 200 day moving average is $78.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Toro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

