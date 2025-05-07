Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,325 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Immunovant by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Immunovant by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Immunovant to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.75. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $34.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.39.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunovant news, insider Michael Geffner sold 2,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $34,741.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,222.30. This trade represents a 1.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $28,470.75. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 209,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,703.97. This trade represents a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,682 shares of company stock worth $753,419. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

