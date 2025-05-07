Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,446 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Harmonic by 5,388.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 14,765.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel T. Whalen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $30,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,726. This represents a 51.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Walter Jankovic purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $113,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 46,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,457.76. This trade represents a 35.16 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 32,780 shares of company stock valued at $316,607. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HLIT opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average of $11.30. Harmonic Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $133.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.51 million. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Harmonic declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLIT. StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Harmonic from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Harmonic from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

