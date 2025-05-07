Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,702 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCH. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 806.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson set a $54.00 price target on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.71 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $48.12.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $268.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.68 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 295.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $141,762.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,025.12. This represents a 7.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 14,188 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $635,054.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,583,513.08. The trade was a 4.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,651 shares of company stock valued at $834,770. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.