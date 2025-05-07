Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,781 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Barclays PLC raised its position in Veracyte by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 85,033 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 261,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after buying an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,379,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCYT opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $47.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.73 and a beta of 2.14.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $118.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Veracyte from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

