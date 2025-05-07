Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,892 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.50. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

View Our Latest Report on Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Insider Transactions at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc bought 80,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,903.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,255,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,304,722.66. This trade represents a 0.88 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,503,973 shares of company stock worth $26,617,312 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.