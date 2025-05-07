Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 2,389 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WEX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 17,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $595,000. Quantessence Capital LLC bought a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of WEX by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX stock opened at $122.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.25 and its 200 day moving average is $163.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $217.47.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.11. WEX had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $186.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on WEX from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on WEX from $172.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.40.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

