Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 2,644 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 838.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AUB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

AUB stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average is $35.50. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

