Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 527 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 813.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ICUI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ICU Medical from $209.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James set a $97.00 price target on ICU Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.67.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $134.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.97. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $96.97 and a one year high of $196.26.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

