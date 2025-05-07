Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 578 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,644,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,393 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,916,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,994 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $80,741,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,356,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,633,000.

OLLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $109.45 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.19 and a 12 month high of $120.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.98.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 6,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total value of $703,959.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 53,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,763,709.84. This represents a 10.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,799 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total value of $554,572.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,548.16. This trade represents a 28.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,897 shares of company stock valued at $4,227,970 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

