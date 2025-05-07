Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 618 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BFAM opened at $121.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.62 and its 200-day moving average is $119.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 1.32. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.59 and a 12-month high of $141.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $665.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $124,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,755.81. This represents a 2.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $311,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,708.18. This trade represents a 9.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $561,900. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

