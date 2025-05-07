Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 684 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dorman Products by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $392,372,000 after buying an additional 91,361 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 597,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,341,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,495,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,047,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $96,741.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,779.72. This represents a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $122.99 on Wednesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $87.05 and a one year high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.78.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $507.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

