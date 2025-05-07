Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 9,386 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,386 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Comerica by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of Comerica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.22.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $54.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.92. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $73.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.31 million. Comerica had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.69%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

